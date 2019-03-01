NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Gap Inc., up $4.11 to $29.51

The retailer behind its namesake and Banana Republic brands will spin off Old Navy into a publicly traded company.

Foot Locker Inc., up $3.55 to $63.07

The shoe and athletic apparel retailer beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter forecasts and expects a profit surge in 2019.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $7.37 to $49.13

The dental products company swung to a fourth-quarter profit, beating analysts’ forecasts.

Tesla Inc., down $25.09 to $294.79

CEO Elon Musk said the electric car maker won’t turn a profit this quarter and it will shift to online sales for vehicles.

Kirkland’s Inc., down $1.53 to $10.15

The retailer gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year after citing a difficult fourth-quarter.

Kroger Co., down $1.31 to $28.02

Supermarket-operator stocks fell after The Wall Street Journal reported Amazon is planning to open dozens of grocery stores.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.70 to $54.34

The airline sued its mechanics union alleging an illegal work slowdown is grounding planes and disrupting flights.

Caesars Entertainment Corp., up 35 cents to $8.97

The casino operator will replace three board members with directors chosen by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn.

