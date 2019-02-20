NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Garmin Ltd., up $12.09 to $83.06

Higher demand for fitness trackers and navigation devices pushed profit and forecasts beyond Wall Street’s expectations.

Owens & Minor Inc., down $1.39 to $6.55

The medical supply distributor’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of forecasts and it slashed its dividend.

CVS Health Corp., down $5.66 to $64.22

The drug store operator gave investors a weak profit outlook, citing issues with its long-term health care services business.

Devon Energy Corp., up $1.96 to $30.27

The oil and gas producer beat revenue forecasts on a boost in production and will separate its shale assets.

Concho Resources Inc., down $8.55 to $112.45

The oil and gas company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $2.43 to $55.07

Higher revenue pushed the software maker to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $3.26 to $54.41

The airline expects the government shutdown to cut $60 million from its first-quarter revenue and a federal investigation found that it is making mistakes in calculating luggage weight.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $3.79 to $36.01

The furniture maker’s quarterly profit more than doubled on higher sales, beating Wall Street forecasts.

