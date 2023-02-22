Garmin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.35 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $973.6 million, or $5.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.86 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $5 billion.

