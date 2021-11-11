The SEC Chair’s suggestions that hedge fund fees should go down would likely result in fewer of the best funds being available to investors, and top funds being replaced by “me too” funds that can be run more cheaply by people willing to work for flat salaries rather than 20% of whatever they can beat the market by, and with core business strategies oriented toward selling the funds to more investors rather than improving performance. Gensler wants investors to have the same kind of performance comparison information for private funds as they do for public funds. But the SEC maintains a list of public funds, and they must disclose their assets under management, positions and daily values. This makes it easy to calculate performance statistics for any fund, and to compare to category averages. To bring the same level of public transparency to private funds would mean forcing them to disclose periodic information in public—not just to investors—and to avoid less-liquid positions.