A thorough examination of private capital is long overdue. It has seen explosive growth since the crisis of 2008. The modern buyout business has taken a material chunk of the economy out of the sunlight of public markets. For example, companies owned by KKR & Co. employ 820,000 people globally, which would make it one of America’s largest employers, equivalent to more than three JPMorgan Chase’s. Even after the biggest year for buyouts since 2007, private-equity firms still have about $1 trillion to plow into deals.