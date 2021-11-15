The Federal Reserve has essentially become an arm of the Treasury Department. Its balance sheet expanded exponentially in reaction to the 2008 financial crisis and even more in response to Covid-19. The central bank’s assets have grown from $910 billion in 2008 to $8.56 trillion currently. In the last two years, the Fed acquired in excess of $3.3 trillion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, financing more than half the federal budget deficit. And it returned 85%, or more than $100 billion, of the interest on its Treasury holdings back to the Treasury Department. Who owns whom?