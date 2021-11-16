Previously, I visited many clients, even if it was just to show that I cared about them and appreciated their business. After a year-and-a-half or more absence from offices, many clients don’t see that necessity of in-person meetings. Remote meetings tend to be shorter and more efficient than physical encounters, even without considering the travel time saved. These changes will persist long after Covid-19 and its derivatives are conquered. This is good news for telecommunications equipment and services providers. And it will probably be a negative for airlines, hotels and others servicing business travelers.