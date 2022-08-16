Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health

Placeholder while article actions load

Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, Gates called for stronger international cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a “crisis moment” in global health.

SEOUL, South Korea — Bill Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

He said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea’s government have committed to a partnership aimed at addressing health disparities between countries and supporting efforts to eradicate infectious diseases in the developing world.

“There’s a lot we need to do together – we need to reach deep, we need to build more partnership, we need to encourage the scientists,” Gates said during his speech at the National Assembly. “But I am confident that with these steps we can continue to radically improve global health, to cut the number of children dying in half again, to eradicate diseases like polio, measles and malaria, and improve the lives of all humans.”