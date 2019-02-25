FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, the General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center in the Banks development of downtown Cincinnati. General Electric says it will sell its biopharma business to Danaher Corp. for $21.4 billion as the former industrial giant continues to shrink itself. The biopharma unit was part of GE Life Sciences and had revenues of about $3 billion last year. The mostly-cash transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. (John Minchillo, File/Associated Press)

BOSTON — General Electric is selling its biopharma business to Danaher Corp. for $21.4 billion as the industrial giant continues to shed pieces of itself.

The biopharma unit, part of GE Life Sciences, generated revenue of about $3 billion last year. The mostly-cash transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

GE is considerably smaller now than it was before becoming entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago and wants to divest even more of its businesses.

Shares of GE jumped 11 percent before the opening bell Monday.

