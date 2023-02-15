Generac Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. — WAUKESHA, Wis. — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71 million.
The generator maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $399.5 million, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.56 billion.
