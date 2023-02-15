Generac Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WAUKESHA, Wis. — WAUKESHA, Wis. — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71 million. On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $399.5 million, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC

GiftOutline Gift Article