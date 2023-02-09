Genpact: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $353.4 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.37 billion.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $2.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.64 billion to $4.71 billion.

