Genpact: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89.7 million.
The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $353.4 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.37 billion.
Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $2.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.64 billion to $4.71 billion.
