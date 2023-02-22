Gentherm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — NORTHVILLE, Mich. — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $343.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $24.4 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.
Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.
