Geo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Boca Raton, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $71.9 million, or 58 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $41.5 million, or 28 cents per share.

The private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $620.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $308 million. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

Geo Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion.

