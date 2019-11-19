The funds have already been repaid by the legal successor of the Frankfurt-based investment company involved.
German authorities are conducting multiple cum-ex investigations after a Swiss bank’s employee leaked documents to journalists detailing the scheme that allegedly cost European countries 55.2 billion euros.
The searches are separate from others conducted Tuesday connected to money laundering.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
