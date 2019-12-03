Volkswagen told dpa it is cooperating fully with the prosecutors and that the searches were regarding an investigation into the EA 288 model engine.

VW said the EA 288 has already been tested and no manipulation was found.

Braunschweig prosecutors in September announced they’d charged Volkswagen’s current chief executive and chairman as well as its former CEO with market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015.

