Axel Springer will have to work harder to demonstrate its culture and processes can properly manage potential conflicts of interest. Doepfner sounded off-key with his initial comment that he’d have liked the former editor to be part of Bild’s cultural renewal but “that is no longer possible.” The CEO has since taken to YouTube to explain the company’s actions and exhort staff to speak up if they see anything constituting an abuse of power or disrespectful behavior. He was en route to Washington as he faced the camera. If your aspirations are focused on the U.S., your standards must be able to travel with you.