BERLIN — German business confidence has picked up slightly after a five-month decline, but managers are more pessimistic about their outlook for the next half-year.

The Ifo institute said Tuesday that its monthly confidence index edged up to 94.6 points in September from 94.3 in August.

That was marginally better than economists’ forecast of a rise to 94.5 and due entirely to managers’ brighter assessment of their current situation. Their expectations for the next six months unexpectedly worsened.