The economy grew by 1.5% in 2018, 2.5% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2016.

The statistics office said that private spending, which accelerated slightly to rise 1.6% last year, supported growth. But export growth slowed to 0.9% from 2.1% in 2018 and 4.9% in 2017.

Growth in imports, while also weaker than the previous year, was more than twice as strong at 1.9%

There are signs that there was “a slight recovery at the end of the year” and that GDP rose slightly in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, said Tanja Mucha, an official with the statistics office. She didn’t give a more precise estimate. An official figure for the October-December period is due only in mid-February, and hard economic data for December aren’t yet available.

The economy narrowly avoided a widely anticipated recession in the third quarter. It grew 0.1% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, when it contracted by 0.2%. Strong domestic spending helped spark the modest growth.