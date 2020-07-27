Signs of economic revival have been increasing since the unprecedented shutdowns on business and public life. The Ifo survey is based on interviews with business executives across the German economy, Europe’s largest. Separately, the purchase managers’ index - a gauge of business activity measured by research firm IHS Markit - rose to 55.5 points in July, above the level of 50 that indicates economic expansion. It was the first 50-plus reading since February.
The recovery still has a long way to go, with much international air traffic shut down and firms generally working below capacity.
