Altmaier’s ministry said in a statement that he was taken to a hospital, where he was under observation and undergoing checks. It said that “he is doing well considering the circumstances” and thanked doctors for taking care of him. Another official took over the cloud presentation.

News agency dpa reported, without naming sources, that Altmaier briefly lost consciousness but regained it at the scene, and had a cut on his head. It also reported, citing an unidentified government source, that an examination showed he had a broken nose.

Altmaier himself later wrote on Twitter: “Other than bruises and abrasions, apparently nothing serious.”

Altmaier, 61, has been Germany’s economy minister since March last year. He was previously Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff and her environment minister.

A member of her center-right Christian Democratic Union, he has long been a close ally of the German leader.

“We are optimistic that he will soon be completely back on board,” Merkel said as she appeared at the same event several hours later.

