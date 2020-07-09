In year-on-year terms, exports were down 29.7% in May, only just short of the 31.1% drop in April.
Germany started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 — earlier than many other European countries — and the process has gathered pace since. However, the German economy, Europe’s biggest, went into a recession in the first quarter that is believed to have deepened in the just-concluded second quarter.
Official data earlier this week showed that factory orders and industrial production picked up in May after sharp drops, but both fell short of expectations — as did exports and imports. Economists had forecast gains of 14% and 12.4% respectively.
