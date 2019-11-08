August’s decline was revised to show that exports only fell by 0.9%, half the original estimate of 1.8%.
The figures suggest Germany may avoid following up the 0.1% quarterly decline in economic output in the second quarter with another in the third. A decline in figures out Nov. 14 would show the country in a shallow recession; two straight quarters of declining output is a frequently used definition of recession.
