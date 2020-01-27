Britain is due to leave the bloc on Jan. 31, starting a transition period that both sides hope to conclude with a free trade agreement by the end of 2020.

Eric Schweitzer, the president of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce, called for the EU and Britain to engage in “intense discussions” to avert negative repercussions for businesses on either side of the English Channel.

Schweitzer said that Britain has already slipped from being Germany’s fifth most important trading partner to seventh since the Brexit referendum.