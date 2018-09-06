BERLIN — Official data show German factory orders dropped for a second month in a row despite increasing domestic demand.

The Economy Ministry said Thursday that industrial orders dropped 0.9 percent in July over the previous month, following a 3.9 percent drop in June. Economists had predicted a 1.8 percent increase.

Domestic orders rose 2.4 percent in July over June, but foreign orders decreased 3.4 percent, including a 2.7 percent drop from within the 19-nation eurozone and a 4 percent drop from countries not using the euro currency.

Overall the German economy, Europe’s biggest, is strong with low unemployment and high business confidence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.