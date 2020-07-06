The rise in May was led by orders from other countries in the 19-nation eurozone, which were up 20.9%. Orders from inside Germany were up 12.3%, but demand from countries outside the eurozone was up a relatively feeble 2%.
The German economy, Europe’s biggest, went into a recession in the first quarter that is believed to have deepened in the just-concluded second quarter. The government is seeking to boost the economy with a 130 billion-euro ($146 billion) stimulus package, including a six-month cut in value-added tax that took effect last week.
