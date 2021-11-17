African swine fever is usually deadly for pigs but doesn’t affect humans. It has spread in several European countries, leading to large-scale culls of wild boars and farmed pigs.
German farmers had been dreading the arrival of swine fever because of the impact it will have on the pork industry, particularly lucrative exports to Asia.
Denmark, another major pork exporter, recently stepped up measures to prevent African swine fever entering the country from neighboring Germany.
Officials said it was still unclear how the disease entered the farm near Guestrow, where it was detected this week.