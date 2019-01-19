Demonstrators protest formore animal welfare and protection in the agriculture on occasion of the “Green Week” fair in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. ( Ralf Hirschberger/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)

BERLIN — Thousands of farmers from across Germany and their supporters have protested at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, calling for climate-friendly agriculture and healthy food.

Some 170 tractors drove in from farms around the country to join 12,000 protesters for the Saturday demonstration under the motto “we are fed up with the agricultural industry.”

The protest was called to coincide with the German capital’s “Green Week” agricultural fair, and Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner’s meetings with dozens of countries about more international cooperation on agricultural issues, the dpa news agency reported.

The protesters say the message to Kloeckner and the others is that “farm work on the land, in the fields and in the stables is something very valuable and worthy of protection.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.