Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said the investment - a 54% increase over the previous planning period - would herald a “shining age” for Germany’s railways.
The German government has pledged to expand rail travel as part of its efforts to cut emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases from transportation.
It recently agreed to cut a value-added tax for train tickets, reducing the cost of long-distance journeys by about 10%.
