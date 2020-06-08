Germany started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 and the process has gathered pace since. However, the German economy went into a recession in the first quarter and that is expected to deepen in the current quarter.
Data released on Friday showed that factory orders dropped 25.8% in April, following a 15% drop in March.
Germany’s governing coalition last week agreed on 130 billion euros ($148 billion) in stimulus measures, including tax breaks and subsidies for buying electric vehicles.
