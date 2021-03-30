The agreement features a 500-euro ($589) “corona bonus” for each employee to be paid out in June, with apprentices getting a 300-euro payment.
Workers will then get what IG Metall said amounts to a 2.3% pay rise, which technically takes effect in July but won’t be paid out until next February — when workers will receive it as a so-called “transformation bonus” amounting to 18.4% of their monthly salary. That bonus will remain an annual fixture, rising to 27.6% of the monthly salary in 2023, the union said.
In times of crisis, companies will be able to substitute free time for the “transformation bonus” in order to save jobs — allowing them to cut working time without cutting wages. A four-day week would be a possibility in that situation.
The carefully calibrated compromise is backdated to Jan. 1 and runs through the end of September 2022. At that point, the union can negotiate on future pay increases.
Last year, Germany’s gross domestic product shrank by 4.9%. That ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.
However, Germany’s economy — Europe’s biggest — did better than several others in the 19-country eurozone as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.
Authorities haven’t imposed any shutdowns on industry during the crisis.
