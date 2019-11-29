In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5%, where it has stood for several months.

The economy contracted slightly in the second quarter but returned to slight growth in the third quarter, averting a widely predicted recession.

Labor agency chief Detlef Scheele said that “the current economic weakness is still noticeable on the labor market, but all in all it continues to be robust.”

