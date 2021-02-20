He is suspected of being responsible for a package bomb that exploded last week at the offices of discount grocery store Lidl in the city of Neckarsulm, injuring three people. A second package bomb that exploded at the headquarters of food company ADM Wild in Eppelheim injured one person.
A third device addressed to baby food company Hipp was intercepted in Bavaria and defused.
Heidelberg prosecutors and Baden-Wuerttemberg state police are investigating.
Police said the suspect was not previously known to them and he did not not immediately give investigators a statement.
