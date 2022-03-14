The firm’s former head of accounting and the managing director of a Dubai-based subsidiary also were charged.
The fraud cost banks 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in loans and writedowns, according to the prosecutors’ statement.
One of the central figures in the case, the company’s former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, is being sought by authorities, prosecutors said.
Braun’s attorney said the charges were “seriously flawed” and “assumed a false picture of the facts,” the dpa news agency reported. The defense says Braun was unaware of machinations by others. He remains in custody.
Wirecard grew rapidly and wound up being listed among Germany’s top blue-chip stocks before the firm filed insolvency proceedings in 2020, saying 1.9 billion euros that had been on its balance sheet could not be found.
A court must first agree that the case can proceed before a trial can be held.