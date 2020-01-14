The prosecutors’ statement did not name the individuals charged.
Three of the accused were charged with direct offenses and the other three as accessories to the offenses, meaning they assisted or facilitated them. The prosecutors said 32 more individuals were under investigation.
Those charged earlier include former CEO Martin Winterkorn. He resigned after the scandal erupted in 2015. Winterkorn also faces charges in the U.S. but cannot be extradited.
The company has paid more than 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in fines, settlements and recall costs.
