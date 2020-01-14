FRANKFURT, Germany — Prosecutors in Germany have filed charges against six more individuals in connection with Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal, bringing the total to 11.

Prosecutors in the town of Braunschweig said Tuesday that the suspects - all Volkswagen executives at the time - were responsible for cars that had software that let them pass emissions tests in labs but then turned off pollution controls. It said the illegal actions involved took place at different times between 2006 and 2015.