The routes include several suburban lines in and around Berlin and Duesseldorf, as well as other local routes in various parts of the country and a cross-border connection from Breisach in Germany’s southwestern corner to Colmar, France.
Jens Bergmann, a board member at Deutsche Bahn’s DB Netz infrastructure division, said more routes will be revived in the coming years.
“Our aim is: we want to win over more people for the railway, get more goods on the tracks,” he said in a statement. “Every kilometer of track is active climate protection.”
Planning and in some cases building work is already under way on some of the routes. Their total length is only a small fraction of the German rail network’s overall length of over 33,000 kilometers (20,500 miles).