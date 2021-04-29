“The ongoing restrictions in many areas are slowing down the recovery, but are not leading to any new strains” on Germany’s job market, he said.
The unadjusted jobless rate, the headline figure in Germany, slipped to 6% from 6.2% in March. Some 2.77 million people were registered as unemployed in the nation of 83 million, 56,000 fewer than in the previous month but 127,488 more than in April a year ago.
Pandemic-related unemployment increases in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have been moderate by international standards. Employers are making heavy use of salary support programs, often referred to as furlough schemes, which allow them to keep employees on their payrolls while they await better times.
In Germany, the labor agency pays at least 60% of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours.