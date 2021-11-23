The timing of Weidmann’s exit, announced in October, was awkward. It tossed another bone of contention into the already iffy coalition negotiations between Scholz’s Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The first two parties lean dovish on monetary and fiscal policy, in Germany and the European Union. The third consists of unreformed hawks, at home and in Brussels.So the Free Democrats have their fiscal talons out. They want to restore Germany’s balanced-budget rules, suspended in the pandemic, as soon as possible. They’ll also try to prevent any kind of fiscal integration in the EU they’d regard as a “transfer union.” By that they mean any arrangement in which taxpayer euros flow permanently from frugal countries (like Germany) into the bottomless pits of prodigal member states.