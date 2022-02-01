They said that Oiltanking GmbH Group — which operates storage tank terminals for oil, gas and chemicals — is still operating all terminals in all global markets. But facilities at Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH, a separate entity that operates all terminals in Germany and is part of Mabanaft, are “operating with limited capacity.”
Mabanaft’s German branch “has also declared force majeure for the majority of its inland supply activities in Germany,” the statement said. The company is an importer, wholesaler and supplier of heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other oil products.
The companies said that they are working “to restore operations to normal in all our terminals as soon as possible.”