Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the move was part of an effort to move away from “throw-away culture.” Up to 20% of garbage collected in parks and other public places consists of single-use plastic, mainly polystyrene containers.
Plastic takes decades to degrade and microscopic particles have been found inside the bodies of fish, birds and other animals.
