Britain left the European Union’s single market and customs union on Dec. 31, 2020, 11 months after it had formally left the bloc’s political structures.
Between January and November, the period for which full figures are currently available — German exports to the U.K. were 2% lower than a year earlier and imports were off 7.7%, the statistics office said.
The U.K. was the No. 8 destination for exports in that period, down from No. 5 in 2020. It dropped from 11th to 13th in the list of sources of imports.