Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One alternative is energy-rich hydrogen gas, provided it is made with the help of renewable energy. Since hydrogen is difficult to transport it is sometimes stored as liquid ammonia.

The delivery in Hamburg was modest: just a single container with 13 metric tons of ammonia.

Still, it was symbolic enough for German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to hold a joint ceremony with the UAE’s climate envoy, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and the CEO of German metals manufacturer Aurubis, which is testing the fuel to make copper wire.

GiftOutline Gift Article