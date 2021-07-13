The aim is to bring together existing capabilities in one place, where the military’s center for air operations is already based, and add new ones.
Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the term “Weltraumkommando,” or “space command,” might draw far-fetched associations with the novels of Jules Verne or starship Enterprise, but the reality is “far from being so sensational,” news agency dpa reported.
The German military, or Bundeswehr, itself has six satellites in orbit. The minister said space operations for Germany “are always defensive operations” - for example to ensure that infrastructure isn’t endangered.
The United States already has a Space Command, whose role is to conduct operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and troop communication and providing warning of missile launches.