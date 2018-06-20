BERLIN — A Bavarian ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel is criticizing the German leader’s agreement in principle to a eurozone budget, adding to a conflict over migration.

Bavaria’s Christian Social Union party is locked in a dispute with Merkel over its demand to turn back migrants at Germany’s borders, and has given her two weeks to find agreements with European partners. Merkel discussed migration Tuesday at a previously arranged meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the two leaders also advocated a eurozone budget of unspecified size that they hope will boost investment.

News agency dpa reported that Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said Wednesday: “We cannot launch extra shadow budgets now or try to weaken the stability of the currency.” He cautioned Merkel against making financial concessions to win cooperation on migration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.