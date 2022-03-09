Sharply rising inflation means the ECB is impaled on the horns of a dilemma. If it boosts rates even a tiny bit, and surely not by enough to curb inflation, it risks more financial instability at a time when peripheral borrowers and banks are already under pressure. But if it doesn’t raise rates meaningfully, inflation will accelerate further and potentially lead to social instability, vocal questioning of a central bank that has fiddled while inflation has burned and existential doubts about a flawed system that caused the problem.

Inflation is bad for consumers and savers, but Germans must be looking on in particular despair. The country had its currency destroyed twice in the first half of the 20th century by inflation. Little wonder, then, that the Bundesbank, the country’s central bank, became Germany’s most admired institution because of the doggedness with which it tackled inflation in the post-war era. Germany certainly wasn’t immune to the inflation of the early 1970s that was exacerbated by the oil shock at the time, but the Bundesbank’s tight monetary policy meant that German inflation was lower than in any other rich country and brought to heel more quickly. Germany’s central bank was equally intransigent in the second oil shock and the inflationary surge that followed unification.

Given the country’s history and the esteem in which the Bundesbank was held, it was a big decision for Germany to hand control of monetary policy to the ECB in 1999 when the euro was launched. And an increasingly unwise one. Although the ECB’s monetary-policy toolkit was modeled on the Bundesbank, ECB policy has been mainly directed at supporting weaker countries within the euro zone at every turn since the Global Financial Crisis. Although the ECB has said its policy was to drive up inflation in the euro zone, I don’t know anyone thoughtful who believes that has been its only or main aim; It was mainly to support weaker members of the euro that the ECB drove rates down to minus 0.5% and its balance sheet assets up to 8.67 trillion euros ($9.44 trillion). Given current inflation, it is hard to see why else it would still be buying many billions of bonds every month.

Alone among major central banks, the ECB continues to insist that the rapid inflation is almost entirely the consequence of stratospheric energy prices. The wrong thing to do, it says, would be to make that cost-of-living shock worse by tightening monetary policy. This argument is nonsense. First, it is a hard argument to make with interest rates at minus 0.5%. Second, the ECB spent years using a positive supply-side shock, which is what cheap imports from China and the rest of north Asia represented, as an argument to cut rates and spark inflation. It seems inconsistent to say that a negative supply-side shock is a good reason not to boost rates. Third, I can’t think of a single, sensible central banker in the past who wouldn’t worry about the huge risk of supply shocks rippling their way through to prices more generally. Big unions in Germany, for example, are pushing for chunky pay rises. Fourth, the ECB’s current argument was the same one often made in the first oil shock by central banks that weren’t the Bundesbank. They were wrong then and the ECB is wrong now.

You can see this by looking at prices of things that are not energy. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, is rising albeit at a lower rate than the headline numbers. Those core inflationary pressures would be about 0.3% higher in recent years had the ECB, like the U.S., included the costs for people owning a house.

For Germans, the contrast with policy under the Bundesbank couldn’t be more stark. Helpfully, the Bundesbank has calculated the numbers. Tight monetary policy meant that even in the inflationary surge of the early 1970s, for those willing to lock up a decent chunk of money for a few years, returns were always positive even after inflation had taken its bite. Since the euro crisis erupted, those returns have dropped ever further into negative territory.

Only the brave would bet that German inflation won’t reach the heights of the early 1970s again. This is because of surging energy prices, inflationary pressures that are becoming more entrenched, and an ECB that seems intent on further driving down the value of the euro, which would raise the cost of imports. The higher inflation goes the more negative real rates – and returns - become. Low or even negative real returns are especially bad for Germany because its rapidly aging population can’t afford to have its savings eaten away by inflation. The number of people 67 or older grew from 12% in the early 1970s to 20% in 2021.

When you ask anyone sensible why the ECB doesn’t raise rates the answer you get is always the same and has nothing to do with where inflation is headed. It is that the ECB can’t boost rates or reduce its balance sheet because the damage to weaker countries would provoke an existential crisis. But that means the ECB is not an inflation-targeting central bank in a meaningful sense because it can’t do anything to ward off inflation. It means Germany (among others, of course) has no defense against its savings being ravaged yet again. In the past 100 years, Germany has twice had its savings pretty much wiped out by inflation -- and it is happening again. I would say that poses a few existential questions for the euro.

