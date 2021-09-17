One often hears that SAP AG is the only German high-tech major leaguer. It is indeed the biggest by market cap, but other companies in the Top 10 are also major players in their industries worldwide. They just aren’t household names. Ever heard of Nemetschek SE? It’s the third biggest German tech company by market cap, and it’s a major force in software for builders and architects. Or how about the seventh biggest, CompuGroup Medical SE, projected to sell more than 1 billion euros worth of health-care software in 2021?The ability of these companies to compete globally shows that Germany has the engineering prowess to play in difficult specialized tech markets. It doesn’t sell oodles of online ads on hard-to-verify promises of precise targeting, but it makes products that win the business of experts. It doesn’t design iPhones — but some of the best cameras in mobile phones today (those in Vivo, Sharp and Huawei phones) are made in partnership with German companies such as Leica Camera AG and Carl Zeiss AG. (Leica recently launched its own phone, too, but so far it’s only sold in Japan.)