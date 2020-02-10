The suspect “ensured his identity was hidden, used various aliases and was known within the group as ‘Batman,’” the prosecutors said.

The businessman, who wasn’t named by German authorities for privacy reasons, was arrested in Britain several years ago but later released.

German prosecutors have now applied for a fresh European arrest warrant over the alleged crimes, which date back to 2009 and 2010. Several of the man’s associates have already been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 27 months to eight years.