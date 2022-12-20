Germany to pay more for child medicines amid supply shortage

BERLIN — The German government said Tuesday that it will allow health insurance companies to pay more for pediatric medications that are in short supply in the country.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said insurers that form the backbone of the German public health system will be able to pay 50% more than the legally set price for patent-free medicines. If such drugs aren’t available, they can fall back on more expensive branded drugs or make liquids preferred for pediatric use out of tablets.