Germany to pay more for child medicines amid supply shortage

BERLIN — The German government said Tuesday that it will allow health insurance companies to pay more for pediatric medications that are in short supply in the country.
Germany, where the prices insurers pay for generic drugs are capped, is a less attractive market for some pharmaceutical companies than neighboring nations such as the Netherlands.
Lauterbach said Germany would also try to tackle a shortage of antibiotics and cancer drugs by giving preference to suppliers that produce key ingredients within the European Union and requiring them to keep several months worth of stocks.
German authorities say the country has a critical shortage of more than 50 drugs, most of them generics. The problem is caused by slim margins for some medications, a concentration of suppliers in certain non-EU countries, heightened demand and quality control issues.