Birkenstock, which dates its origins back to 1774 and manufactures its products at several sites in Germany, has about 3,000 employees.
The family-owned company said that bringing in new shareholders “is the next logical step for Birkenstock to facilitate further strong growth in future growth markets such as China and India.”
The company said it plans to invest in further developing its direct-to-consumer business and expanding its e-commerce platforms.
CEO Oliver Reichert said that “we enter this partnership with both our traditions as a family business and a commitment to our roots and our employees front-and-center.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.