So we’ll likely see more Germans plough that spare cash into housing, evocatively known here as Betongold — or concrete gold — for its supposed value-retaining qualities. But another vivid German noun Torschlusspanik — fear that a gate is about to slam shut — sums up the current mood.

Those seeking salvation in housing know they’re joining the party rather late. House prices have been rising for more than a decade and lately the pace has accelerated — a Europace index of German house prices was almost 15% higher in February than the same time a year ago. Postbank’s head of real estate, Eva Grunwald, thinks the latest surge has been driven by worries about inflation and rising interest rates.

Ballooning construction costs and insufficient new housing are also stoking prices. And landlords may be reluctant to sell because cash proceeds will quickly lose purchasing power. Listings on Scout24 SE’s popular German property portal plunged 12% last year.

When I moved to Berlin in 2008, locals rarely discussed house prices (refreshing, I thought, coming from Britain). The property market had sagged for years, and rents were incredibly low.

In hindsight, that was a fantastic time to acquire a home. Since then, plunging mortgage rates, combined with a strong demand for urban housing, have fed an astonishing boom. House prices have more than doubled on average, and in fashionable areas of Berlin and other big cities, they’ve risen much more. While housing construction has picked up, the roughly 300,000 units completed annually is 25% below the new government’s target.

It would be a stretch to argue that Germany has become a nation of property speculators, though. The country still has the lowest home-ownership rate in the European Union. The EU average is 70%, and around 65% of American households own the property they live in. In Germany, it’s around 50%.

Germans don’t flip homes for a quick profit because transaction costs and taxes are high. Lending standards have also remained pretty solid. Borrowers typically put down a 20% deposit and opt to repay the debt fairly quickly, so they have a lot of equity.

Until recently, they were able to lock in rates of less than 1% for more than 10 years, and so most aren’t exposed to the recent uptick in mortgage rates. Though Germans are famously sniffy about borrowing, those who levered up are sitting pretty, as inflation reduces the real value of what they must repay.

The bad news is houses have become very expensive. The average owner-occupied home or apartment costs 422,000 euros, according to a study published last year by the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (VDP), requiring a deposit of about 84,000 euros. Concrete gold has become an inflation-hedge available only to the wealthy.

Last year, Germany’s financial capital Frankfurt topped UBS’s annual survey of bubbly city housing markets, having seen inflation-adjusted prices increase 10% yearly, on average, since 2016. Well-off Munich ranked fourth, behind Toronto and Hong Kong.

Purchase prices have far outstripped income gains and rent increases, which are strongly regulated. In major cities, a landlord now requires 35 years to recoup the purchase price when letting the property. That’s a long wait.

Of course, this gap between purchase price and rent increases somewhat undermines the notion that property will offer protection against inflation for those who buy now. Still, Germany’s largest listed landlord, Vonovia SE, reassured investors this month that rents were bound to follow increases in construction costs and property values, only with a time lag.(1)

There are risks too for banks that have lent against this expensive housing collateral at very low rates. The Bundesbank warned in February that homes are now up to 40% overvalued. To be sure, it’s been saying similar for almost a decade — but the longer the boom continues, the more likely it will eventually be proven correct.

Under pressure to sound tough, Germany recently ordered domestic lenders to build 22 billion euros of capital buffers by next year and warned them to be especially careful when extending new mortgages.

Yet banks won’t be easily dissuaded from underwriting the housing boom. German regulators haven’t so far tried to restrict how much buyers can borrow based on their income and the property price, as was urged by EU financial risk supervisors. While most German buyers put down a chunky deposit, around 18% borrow 100% or more of the purchase price, so there’s at least some cause for concern.(2)

Unless regulators are more aggressive, or mortgage costs really start to bite, Germany’s property bubble will probably keep inflating.

The European Central Bank is expected to hike rates less aggressively than the Federal Reserve, reflecting continuing economic weaknesses in parts of the euro area. There’s a risk, then, that monetary policy remains too loose for comparatively prosperous Germany.

While a selloff in bunds has pushed yields to the highest since 2018, and thereby raised the costs of home loans, 10-year mortgage debt fixed at 1.75% still looks appealing when inflation is running at more than twice that rate. Concrete gold hasn’t lost its luster, yet.

(1) It can also automatically pass on higher investments through rent increases and thus claimed “cost inflation pressure does not sit with the landlord”.

Story continues below advertisement

(2) This generally requires a borrower to offer additional collateral, according to VDP which published the data

