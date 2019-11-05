Under a system introduced in the mid-2000s, people receiving long-term jobless benefits can have payments reduced by 30% if they refuse a job, and by 60% or even lose the benefits altogether if they fall foul of authorities several times within a year.
The court found that the more drastic cuts violate the constitution and that only cuts of 30% are permissible.
